Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Riverside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Riverside looks pretty similar to Los Angeles, and it's pretty close to LA as well. But it's not that big, so it does not have that many restaurants. Still, you can find some popular fried chicken restaurants here. So, let’s uncover them:

5. World Fried Chicken

This is not a world-famous fried chicken restaurant, but it is famous in some California and Riverside cities. The best table in this restaurant is that which has some pieces of fried wings and a sandwich of Nashville hot chicken. The best thing is that Nashville chicken has an authentic taste, but it is not that spicy because people of Riverside don’t like spices that much.

4. Donahoo's Golden Chicken

Here we present you with another fried chicken restaurant famous in many cities of California. This place is a bliss for the people who love eating golden fried chicken. Their chicken is not made of gold but it is cooked in such a way that it becomes golden.

3. Ten Hut

The restaurant used this unique name to attract people, just like soldiers do to attract other soldiers. This is one of the best places in the whole of California to have Korean fried chicken. Although locals of Riverside don’t like spicy food and Korean chicken is always spicy and juicy, they still love eating in this restaurant. Maybe they love leaving a restaurant with tears in their eyes!

2. Messi Soul Kitchen

It is not the restaurant of Lionel Messi, but it is as famous in the city as Messi is in the football world.

1. Hotties Chicken

This is quite a famous Nashville hot chicken restaurant in the USA. It also its a branch in your city, so grab your keys and enjoy the opportunity to eat one of the best chickens in the USA.