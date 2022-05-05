Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Henderson is the second-largest city of Nevada and is near Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the reason why it hasn’t gotten the much attention that it deserves. It has many options for fried chicken. So, let’s explore them:

5. Craggy Range

What if you can get a crazy restaurant where you will be served award-winning cuisine and one of the best wines in the US? Will you be able to resist yourself from enjoying the meal? If not, then why are you doing it right now? This award-winning restaurant is near you in your city. So, kick start your vehicle!

4. Blaze of Thunder

This restaurant does not only serve fried chicken that looks red. But the fried chicken is extremely hot and spicy. So, if you are a typical American who can’t eat spicy stuff, you should stay away from this restaurant. It serves extremely delicious and hot Nashville fried chicken.

3. Biscuits and Bourbon

This restaurant is famous for its unique dishes and cocktails. From biscuits to salads and cocktails, all of their dishes are great. But their savory fried chicken has a different fanbase in the city.

2. Houston's Hot Chicken

The people of Henderson always like hot fried chicken, but they always look for an American touch in the recipe. For them, this restaurant is one of the best places for dinner.

1. U.S Fried Chicken Halal

Muslims always find it impossible to find a restaurant that serves tasty fried chicken that is not just tasty but halal as well. Are you also a Muslim and are in the same trouble? You don’t have to sweat it anymore. You now have one of the best American fried chicken restaurants that serve every halal thing in your city.