Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Corpus Christi is not a big city in Texas, so you can’t find many varieties in fried chicken restaurants. But still, you can get some popular fried chicken restaurants in Corpus Christi. SO, let’s discover them together:

5. Chick-fil-A

Presenting you with one of the best places for fried chicken in this city and the whole state of Texas. If you live in Corpus Christi, you must have tried this restaurant. If not, you are missing a great joy for your taste buds.

4. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

As mentioned in the name, this restaurant is mainly from Louisiana. But now, it has become so famous that it is available in almost every state and big city in the USA. If you haven’t, you have to try their scrumptious, savory, crunchy, juicy and saucy fried chicken. The staff and environment are extremely family-friendly, so it will be even better if you come with your family.

3. Good-N-Crisp Chicken

After enjoying beaches, bays and nightlife, you have to eat dinner. Right? But do you know about one of the best places on Hwy 77 road in the city to eat fried chicken? If not, don’t worry! Because Good-N-Crisp Chicken restaurant has got you back. Here, you can enjoy crispy fried chicken along with some tasty chicken recipes.

2. Chicken Shack

Since 1956, this restaurant has provided Americans with unique and tasty chicken recipes. There are hundreds of branches of this restaurant all over the USA. They also have opened one in this city. Now, you can also enjoy one of the most famous American fried chickens.

1. Pete's Chicken N More

Introducing you to the city’s best fried chicken restaurant. Although it has many other recipes, its chicken and especially fried chicken is so amazing that it can alone take you to another dimension with very bite.