Arlington, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Arlington, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Golden Chick

Are you in love with fried chicken that is cooked in such a way that it becomes golden at the end? A well-cooked fried chicken that becomes golden is one of the best treats for your tongue. Right? So, stop sitting idle at your home and go to this restaurant as early as possible.

4. Babe's Chicken Dinner House

This restaurant is one of the most famous family restaurants in Texas. Here, you should come with your family and bring your kids as well. This is probably th most favourite restaurant of many kids in the city. That is because the staff is super friendly with kids, and kids love this attitude.

3. Lisa's Chicken

The seafood of this restaurant is extremely tasty. From catfish to shrimp, everything is immensely well-cooked. The fried chicken with seafood is a great treat for your taste buds. This combination can take you to another dimension with every bite.

2. Cotton Patch Cafe

In 1989, this restaurant was created in Dallas, Texas, and now, it has become one of the biggest restaurant chains in Texas. It is now also famous in Oklahoma and New Mexico. Your table will be filled with casual American dinner items in a completely spontaneous environment.

1. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Since 1996, Cane's restaurant has been serving fried chicken and chicken fingers, which are famous among locals. Although tourists are not great fans of the restaurant if you want to taste what locals of Texas love, you have to visit this restaurant.

