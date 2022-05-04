Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Fat Ernie's Family

Have you ever tried eating fried chicken steak? If not, that’s the perfect time to do it. Because now, you know about the best place to have it. Fried chicken steak is something that not everyone knows how to cook it. Right? But this restaurant’s chefs are experts, and their fried chicken steak is a gem.

4. Grandma Thuy'

Many restaurants in this world use “Grandma” or “Mom” in their name to make it sound better and so that people go there in search of food that tastes like Grandma’s food. But this restaurant is completely different as it serves real recipes of an old woman. Their fried chicken is enough to take you to another dimension.

3. Doo-Dah Diner

This is a perfect place to have traditional American breakfast in a casual way. Other than breakfast, this restaurant is also quite famous for its southern fried chicken that tastes the best at night.

2. Krispy's Fried Chicken & Seafood

Do you know that fried chicken tastes amazing when combined with fried chicken? If not, that's the best time to try this restaurant because after, you will know the real importance of this combination.

1. Slim Chickens

This restaurant is quite famous in the state. Although it’s a casual restaurant chain with many dishes on the menu, people love their tenders, wings, and sandwiches. This restaurant has been people with their amazing taste since 2003. The best thing that they serve is their house sauce. You can also have some varieties in their house sauce.