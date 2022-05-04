Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Bakersfield, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Angry Chickz

Angry Chikz is serving hot fried birds in many different states of the USA, and one of them is California. This restaurant company serves hot Nashville fried chicken. The best thing is that, unlike many other Nashville hot fried chicken restaurants, they believe in serving real hot and spicy chicken to your table.

4. Jollibee

From Philippines straight to your city Bakersfield, this restaurant serves American dishes like fried chicken in their different Filipino way. This is a multinational chain of restaurants and is famous in almost every continent of this small world.

3. Baba's Hot Chicken

This is one of the best Nashville hot chicken restaurants in California. It is not an old restaurant, but it has gained more and more popularity with every rising Sun. Their authentic Nashville flavor and hotness in their savory fried chicken make them famous. They had to compete against many big restaurants in the city, but they have shown the world that your taste and recipe matter the most.

2. Milt's Coffee Shop

This place was mainly created as just a small and usual coffee shop, but with time, the shop grew, and now, the owner is selling one of the best fried chickens in the city.

1. Mom's House

In Bakersfield, if you are craving fried chicken with waffles, there can’t be an any better place than Mom’s house restaurant. Every food item of this restaurant will give you the vibe of home cooking and even your mom’s food. Not just fried chicken with waffles, you can also enjoy many different food items here.