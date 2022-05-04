Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. KFC

The locals of Tulsa extremely like this Kentucky fried chicken restaurant, maybe due to its popularity worldwide. But the thing is that it is famous in almost every region of the world for a reason. And that reason is the scrumptious taste and recipe that it provides.

4. Nelson's Buffeteria

This is one of the best places to have buffet not only in Tulsa but also in some other regions of Oklahoma. If you decide to have a buffet here, you have to keep two things in mind. One is that their lunch buffet is much better than other buffets. And the other thing is that you should never end your meal without having a bunch of fried chicken.

3. Waldo's Chicken and Beer

This chicken restaurant is based in Tulsa but it is also available in some other cities of the country. People love to have tender chicken with beer here. There is a tip for you if you are coming here. You should go to this restaurant in the evening may be somewhere close to 6 pm. According to our research, this is the prime time to have fried chicken here.

2. Silver Skillet

The feedbacks of most customers of this restaurant suggest that the fried chicken of the restaurant is enough to take you to another dimension.

1. Evelyn's Soul Food Cuisine

You will see lovers of soul food all over the city. But you can’t help many places to have good soul food. A few places in the city have brilliant soul food, and the best of them is Evelyn’s restaurant.