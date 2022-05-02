Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Cedar Rapids has been named one of America's Best Growing Cities. Cedar Rapids offers world-class arts and culture, year-round family-friendly events, an ever-expanding shopping scene, fantastic restaurants and even more fantastic burger joints.

5. BurgerFiend 16th Ave

They started in 2014 and have learned to streamline it over time. They learned to never just do things ok, but to concentrate and do it better, with a superior product they refer to as "Usda, meat, beef, prime, cow, burger, fresh ground." They recommend having a single or triple burger with a variety of toppings and spreads.

4. The Map Room

The Map Room is a meeting place for explorers and adventurers, as well as inquirers and watchers, wanderers and wanderers, storytellers, schemers, and big-dreamers! They also have Beer, Booze, and Burgers! With smoked pulled pork, American cheese, pickles, French's fried onions, and Memphis style BBQ sauce, “Memphis' ' is one of the best.

3. Saucy Focaccia

Saucy Focaccia is a gourmet burger and sandwich restaurant in the Fountains Shopping Center, near Hy-Vee on Edgewood Rd. They started as a food truck in 2013 and are now a family-owned and operated business. Lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, and mayo are served with their gourmet 1/4 lb burgers.

2. Starlite Room

The Starlite Room sits in what used to be the little community of Kenwood before it was annexed by Cedar Rapids. The Starlite building was part of a U-shaped strip mall that opened in the late 1940s and was the first of its kind in Cedar Rapids. A must-try is their Chili Burger, which features a 1/2-pound burger and their own homemade chili.

1. The Blind Pig

The Blind Pig is a prohibition-era eatery that prides itself on excellent food and service. Iowa Pork Producers named it one of the best five tenderloins in Iowa for 2020. The Peanut Butter Burger is a daily special that includes American cheese, bacon, an over medium egg, and peanut butter on a pretzel bun.