Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Waco, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Waco is a lovely city that has seen some of the most bizarre and fascinating events in recent Texas history, many of which have involved religious happenings or natural calamities. There's no denying that Waco's culinary industry is growing. There are plenty of intriguing places to eat in the city, from informal cafés focused on local products to wacky food trucks serving top-notch Cambodian cuisine.

5. Twisted Root Burger Co

If you're hungry in Waco, go to Twisted Root Burger Co. and get their "aint no chicken club," which consists of grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and onion on wheat.

4. Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Since 1996, Dubl-R Old Fashioned Hamburgers has been a local drive-in burger establishment. Nothing says "America" like an old-fashioned, flat-patty , griddle-style hamburger sandwiched between two buttered and grilled buns with grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and mustard, all served with fries in a red plastic burger basket.

3. In-N-Out Burger

1961 is the year in which the first Animal Style burger was constructed. Since then, In-N-Out Burger has followed its original version. They mustard-cook the beef patties and add your choice of hand-leafed lettuce and tomato, as well as pickle, additional spread, and grilled onions to make your Animal Style burger.

2. Dave's Burger Barn

Cindy and David Hammons opened Dave's Burger Barn in Waco, Texas, on September 28, 2009. Dave's dream is to open a burger business near one of the local high schools. Their commitment to quality starts with the meals they provide. All of their menu dishes are created to order, utilizing 100% beef or chicken, and each hamburger patty is handcrafted. They pay a premium for high-quality, fresh beef chuck.

1. Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers was founded with the goal of creating the World's Greatest Hamburgers. A project of this magnitude necessitates a commitment to excellence, which begins with Fuddruckers' fresh, Usda All-American premium-cut beef. Choose from 1/3, 1/2, or 2/3 pound patties, and they'll always grill it to your specifications.