The San Gabriel Mountains surround Pasadena, which is located about 10 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It's a city steeped in history and blessed with pleasant weather, and it's perhaps best known for the Tournament of Roses, which takes place on January 1st. Pasadena also offers, also a distinct, diversified assortment of superb food for every meal or occasion, away from the conventional Asian eateries of the San Gabriel Valley.

5. Slater's 50/50

Cindy and David Hammons opened Dave's Burger Barn in Waco, Texas, on September 28, 2009. Dave's dream is to open a burger business near one of the local high schools. Their commitment to quality starts with the meals they provide. All of their menu dishes are created to order, utilizing 100% beef or chicken, and each hamburger patty is handcrafted. They pay a premium for high-quality, fresh beef chuck.

4. Rounds Premium Burgers

This isn't your average burger establishment. They're a community-minded, reclaimed-materials-built labor of love that serves responsibly-sourced, sustainably-grown, humanely-raised, 100 percent fresh, incredible-tasting food. Rounds Premium Burgers, which opened in 2011, is a colorful, innovative take on the classic American burger stand, serving a delectable assortment of classic fare that is uniquely Rounds.

3. Hook Burger

This isn't just another burger shop; it's one of the best burger joints in the city. Their meat is 100% Usda Humanely Raised Fresh beef. WildFlour, a local bakery, bakes and delivers all of its buns (brioche, pretzel, whole wheat, sourdough, pandesal, and ciabatta) fresh every day. Try one of their specialty burgers.

2. Dog Haus

Since opening Dog Haus, their craft-casual gourmet hot dogs, sausages, and burgers, premium shakes and soft-serve ice cream, and beer program featuring local brewers have received critical acclaim and national recognition. They're recognized for their famous all-beef Haus Dogs and hand-crafted Haus sausages, as well as their 100% genetically tested, ethically raised Black Angus beef.

1. In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger is the city's most well-known burger brand, serving some of the greatest burgers in the world. You must order and try the "Combo Hamburger" with tomato, cheese, lettuce, onions, and spread, which is freshly baked with old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough.