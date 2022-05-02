Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Warren, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Warren is around 15 miles north of Detroit, the largest city in Michigan. Warren is home to a varied community that is steeped in tradition and offers a variety of cultural opportunities. Warren's gastronomy scene will not disappoint, with fresh produce provided by local farmers and transformed into delectable dishes by enthusiastic chefs.

5. City Burger

All burgers at City Burger include fries, Cole slaw, and a fountain drink. Fresh ground round with grilled mushrooms, spicy mayo, Swiss cheese, and your choice of toppings, known as "The New Orleans," is a must-try. Don't forget to order the "Cowboy Corn Bites," which are delicious.

4. Bronx Burgers

Bronx Burgers is a family restaurant in Warren that serves grilled, seasoned, and well cooked burgers. Bring your family and enjoy all-day breakfast or one of their delectable burgers. Bronx Burgers offers a variety of great and unusual burger creations so come in today and try something new.

3. Five Guys

Five Guys, located at 29387 Mound Road in Warren, will make your burger just how you like it. It has over 1,000 milkshake variations to choose from, making your excellent meal appear even better. It strives to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef or hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning.

2. To Bros Burger

To Bros Burger is a local traditional burger joint boasting some of the tastiest burgers in town. The "Ribeye Steak Burger" and the “Nacho Burger" are the most popular items on the menu, but you may round out your meal with a salad or fries.

1. Savvy Sliders

The goal of Savvy Sliders was to design a gourmet slider that could compete with any burger in town. Their Angus Beef is never frozen, and their sandwiches are brimming with the freshest ingredients. They attempt to provide the best taste possible by pushing all flavor boundaries.