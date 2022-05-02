Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Orange, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Orange County, sometimes known as The OC, is located in the center of Southern California. 'The OC' stands out as one of the state's most iconic locations, with manicured beach towns and celebrated theme parks all framed by coastal villages and luxury boats. Orange County is the ideal location for your next culinary adventure. The region of Southern California has everything a foodie could want: a diverse range of flavors and eating experiences.

5. Islands Restaurant Orange

Visit the Riverside Islands Restaurant in Orange, which has some of the best burgers that you can find. Enjoy amazing burgers like the Maui Burger with fresh guacamole, their famous Island Fries, and cool beer while feeling like you're spending the day at the beach with your family and friends. Large TVs are ideal for sports viewing

4. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, choose from House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and a variety of flavorful entrées are all on the menu.

3. In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger is the city's most well-known burger brand, serving some of the greatest burgers in the world. You must order and try the "Combo Hamburger" with tomato, cheese, lettuce, onions, and spread, which is freshly baked with old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough.

2. Five Guys

Five Guys' customers share their passion for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh, hand-prepared ingredients to fulfill your hunger. The cheeseburger is distinct because it is made with American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. You can add as many toppings as you'd like.

1. Ruby's Diner

Ruby's Diner, located on Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California, first opened its doors on December 7, 1982. Ruby's Diner, with a name as basic as its menu, served high-quality burgers, shakes, and fries. Ruby's Diner immediately became the talk of the town, with a service slogan of "Only the Best for Our Guests."