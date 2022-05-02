Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in West Valley City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

West Valley City, Utah's second-largest city, combines Kearns and Taylorsville to form Utah's most ethnically diversified region. That means it's the destination to go all year for various culinary experiences, distinctive shopping, as well as theater, music, and sporting events. A diverse range of cuisines may be found throughout the huge metropolis. It is, in fact, one of Utah's most diversified areas.

5. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.

4. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger alternatives. When you're craving a burger, choose from House Favorites including The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ, as well as limited-time Gourmet Burgers. Appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and a variety of flavorful entrées are all on the menu.

3. Crown Burgers

Crown Burgers takes pride in its high-quality meals, clean restaurants, and welcoming environment. We've had the pleasure of giving the people of Utah what they consider to be the best burgers available since they launched their first restaurant in 1978. The "Crown Burger" is their flagship burger, and the "Chili Fries" round out the meal perfectly.

2. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is more than just your average American hamburger joint. Try the freshly churned creamy sweets after your great dinner, such as a Double Steakburger California. Ice cream and frozen yogurt are richer, thicker, and creamier than frozen custard dishes.

1. Atlantis Burgers

Atlantis Burgers is a family-owned and operated establishment. From their family to yours, charbroiled and cooked fresh to order. They are pleased to have lovely clients who come to enjoy their fresh food, which includes some of the tastiest burgers in the city.