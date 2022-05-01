Salinas, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Salinas, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Discover ancient sites, pristine farmland, world-class wines, a small, historic city, and some of the friendliest people around in Salinas, California, the gateway to Monterey Bay in Steinbeck Country. Salinas is famed for its agricultural business, and as a result, it has some of the freshest farm-to-table food in a variety of ethnic eateries.

5. In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger is the city's most well-known burger brand, serving some of the greatest burgers in the world. You must order and try the "Combo Hamburger" with tomato, cheese, lettuce, onions, and spread, which is freshly baked with old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough.

4. Dubber's Oldtown Bar and Grill

Dubber's Oldtown Bar and Grill is a neighborhood hangout featuring some of the city's most sought-after burgers. Their certified Angus hamburgers come with French fries, garlic fries, onion rings, coleslaw, a cup of fruit or side salad, and a variety of cheese toppings including American, cheddar, Monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, blue cheese crumbles, provolone, and more.

3. Five Guys

Five Guys' customers share their passion for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh, hand-prepared ingredients to fulfill your hunger. The cheeseburger is distinct because it is made with American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. You can add as many toppings as you'd like.

2. BurgerIM

BurgerIM is one of the most well-known burger chains in the world. The most popular items on the menu are "Grilled Chicken" with Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Avocado, and Swiss cheese, and "The Cowboy" with Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese.

1. Black Bear Diner Salinas

Anyone who has lived in Salinas knows that the city is filled with exciting things to do. There are other restaurants, but the Black Bear Diner stands out from the pack by providing an environment unlike any other. On top is the "Parmesan Sourdough Cheeseburger," which consists of Dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, tomato, and grilled onion on thick-cut sourdough bread cooked golden with garlic Parmesan cheese crust.

