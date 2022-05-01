Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Clarksville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

In Clarksville, Tennessee, let your adventure begin! We're about 40 minutes northwest of Nashville on I-24, so we're in a great location for your next road trip. All the activities to do in Clarksville are to experience, create, taste, and enjoy. Historic attractions, an artsy attitude, naturally gorgeous rivers and trails, and a hip artisan food and beverage scene ensure that visitors have a good time and leave with lasting memories.

5. Johnny's Big Burgers

At Johnny's Big Burger, they just want to do one thing. To make the best burgers and fries in town, that is. They were founded in 1965, which was a completely different era in which people took pride in their work and worked hard to achieve what they deserved. Choose from a variety of burgers, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and chicken burgers, all of which are delicious.

4. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is more than just your average American hamburger joint. Try the freshly churned creamy sweets after your great dinner, such as a Double Steakburger California. Ice cream and frozen yogurt are richer, thicker, and creamier than frozen custard dishes.

3. Cook Out

Cook Out is concerned with the quality of its meals and service. The most popular items on the menu are their fresh handcrafted Hamburgers, which come with a choice of mayo, mustard, onions, pickles, and lettuce. To round out your dinner, get a unique creamery, fancy milkshake.

2. Wicked Good Sandwiches

Wicked Good Sandwiches, located outside of the Austin Peay State University campus, first opened its doors in 2012. Since its inception, Wicked Good Sandwiches, owned by Jason and Patti Yates, has been the place to go for a good time and one killer sandwich. One of the greatest on the menu is the "Southwest Burger'' with Bacon, Cheddar-jack, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, and Southwest Sauce between Crispy Tortillas.

1. Drake's Clarksville

Drake's Clarksville is a beer-loving restaurant and a food-loving bar. There are more than 20 craft beers on tap, as well as large burgers and the best sushi in town. Drake's is a free-wheeling, fun-loving kind of joint, and it's your go-to for lunch, dinner, and late-night. Hangouts spot where you can enjoy their "Black Bean Burger Patty Melt" and drink a nice cold beer.