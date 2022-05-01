Springfield, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Missouri

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Springfield, Missouri, is based on the enjoyment of family, friends, and life's authentic moments as the heart of the Ozarks. Springfield is a location you will enjoy while feeling right at home, with intriguing sights, a diversified culinary scene, distinctive shopping, and a tribute to classic Americana heritage. The city is brimming with wonderful delicacies served in a range of chef-owned restaurants, with everything from white tablecloths and crystal glasses to checkered vinyl and plastic cups on offer.

5. Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes

Black sheep burger and shakes' goal is simple: they will not accept anything less than an above and beyond experience. Their special black sheep blend won them the best burgers in Missouri! Plus, you can find freshly made custard, pie, and cookie dough every day, on the menu.

4. Galloway Grill

Galloway Grill has a tried-and-true business model: serve great burgers and ice cold beer. They offer a lot more, but that is the foundation of their Bar & Grill menu. They've made an effort to highlight Missouri products wherever possible. From their ten draft beers from Missouri breweries to their Well Liquor, which includes McCormick Distilling Products from Weston, Missouri, there's something for everyone.

3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger options. From House Favorites like The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ to Specialty Gourmet Burgers, there's something for everyone. If you're not in the mood for a burger, their comprehensive menu includes appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and a variety of flavorful entrées.

2. Five Guys

Five Guys' customers share their passion for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh, hand-prepared ingredients to fulfill your hunger. The cheeseburger is distinct because it is made with American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. You can add as many toppings as you'd like.

1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is more than just your average American hamburger joint. Try the freshly churned creamy sweets after your great dinner, such as a Double Steakburger California. Ice cream and frozen yogurt are richer, thicker, and creamier than frozen custard dishes.

