Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, just north of Denver, is a lively town with local cafes, pubs, and boutiques, as well as Colorado State University. With 300 days of sunshine, snow-capped mountains, picturesque lakes, and clear-running rivers, it's hard to blame people for wanting to spend their time outside all year. Fort Collins also has a diverse food scene, ranging from daytime cafés and taco shops to small dinner spots and speakeasies.

5. Stuft Burger Bar

Stuft Burger Bar is a neighborhood burger business that serves up some of the tastiest burgers in town. Some of the top burgers on the menu include the All American, Western, Black & Blue, and Spicy Bison. Also, don't miss the "Boneless Wings," which come with a side of ranch or bleu cheese and your choice of garlic teriyaki, bbq, honey mustard, or hot sauce.

4. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a popular establishment known for serving the greatest burgers in town. You will not be disappointed if you order the "Bacon cheeseburger on steroids" with Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeño bacon, three pieces of apple wood smoked bacon, house made bacon mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

3. Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard is a classic burger business with some of the most sought-after burgers. They were sourcing all-natural and antibiotic-free products before it was hip to be all-natural and antibiotic-free. Try the Cheeseburger or the Fish Fry Sandwich, which consists of a crispy, flaky cod filet with homemade tartar sauce.

2. Five Guys

Five Guys' customers share their passion for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh, hand-prepared ingredients to fulfill your hunger. The cheeseburger is distinct because it is made with American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. You can add as many toppings as you'd like.

1. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin Fort Collins can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger options. From House Favorites like The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ to Specialty Gourmet Burgers, there's something for everyone. If you're not in the mood for a burger, their comprehensive menu includes appetizers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and a variety of flavorful entrées.