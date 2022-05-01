Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Pembroke Pines, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

For various reasons, Pembroke Pines was named one of Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" - and most of those reasons also make it a terrific place to visit! There's something for everyone, including fun-loving groups, romantic dates, and lonely "me-time" getaways. From American sliders and baby back ribs to hearty British classics like bangers and mash and Asian favorites, there's something for everyone.

5. Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers was founded with the goal of creating the World's Greatest Hamburgers. A project of this magnitude necessitates a commitment to excellence, which begins with Fuddruckers' fresh, USDA All-American premium-cut beef. Choose from 1/3, 1/2, or 2/3 pound patties, and they'll always grill it to your specifications.

4. Five Guys

Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for cuisine, which is why they never compromise. All are Hand-prepared, fresh ingredients that quench your appetite. Hand-formed patties are piled with slices of crispy apple-wood smoked bacon and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun for the "Bacon Burger." Don't forget about the shake.

3. BurgerFi

BurgerFi is dedicated to giving you the finest burger experience possible. As a result, they serve chef-created, fresh meals in an environmentally responsible setting. They also provide quality Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, the award-winning VegeFi Burger, the Beyond Meat Burger, and much more! Don't miss their made-to-order sides, such as Fresh-Cut Fries and delectable Frozen Custard Desserts.

2. Twin Peaks Pembroke Pines

Dine-in, online ordering, and delivery are all available at Twin Peaks in Pembroke Pines, FL. Their entire bar serves more than just regular draft beer, however it is served at sub-zero temps here. Their made-from-scratch kitchen is brimming with hand-smashed burgers seared to order and boneless, bone-in naked or breaded chicken wings, as well as house-smoked & grilled chicken wings tossed in 10 sauces or dry rubs.

1 . Char-Hut

In addition to their iconic burgers, Char-Hut offers chicken, sides, candies, combo meals, salads, and more on their menu. Today, their family-owned business is known for helping the community, not just by offering the leanest, most delicious burgers in town, but also by supporting philanthropic organizations and being a family favorite.