Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Garden Grove, California

The Crystal Cathedral, probably the world's largest glass building, is located in Garden Grove, a tiny city in Orange County. Take in a show at one of the city's theaters while admiring this remarkable edifice. The annual Strawberry Festival, which honors the area's agricultural history, is held in the city. It's also one of the best spots in the city to sample a variety of cuisines.

5. Apollo Burgers

Garden Grove's Apollo Burgers is a top burger joint in the city's Garden Grove region, grilled, seasoned, and presented to perfection. Apollo Burgers is conveniently available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, whether you're hungry first thing in the morning or want to dine later. At Apollo Burgers, you'll find fresh-off-the-grill burgers, so try one today!

4. In-N-Out Burger

1961 is the year in which the first Animal Style burger was constructed. Since then, In-N-Out Burger has followed its original version. They mustard-cook the beef patties and add your choice of hand-leafed lettuce and tomato, as well as pickle, additional spread, and grilled onions to make your Animal Style burger.

3. Angelo's Burgers

Do you want tasty food prepared with fresh ingredients at a reasonable price from a wonderful local restaurant? If that's the case, they're the ideal vacation spot for you. They serve delicious meals that may be eaten anywhere to their customers. Their menu includes a variety of delectable cuisine as well as scratch-made specialties.

2. Tomy's Hamburgers

Since 1980, Tomy's Hamburgers has been committed to using only the greatest quality, locally sourced products in their kitchen. Every day, Tomy's cooks triple-batter zucchini, onion rings, and wild-caught fish filets by hand. Try their fish and chips, fish tacos, or the hamburger to get a true taste of what a meal is all about.

1. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests at Red Robin Garden Grove can choose from over 25 different insanely delicious burger options. From House Favorites like The Southern Charm, Banzai, and Whiskey River BBQ to Specialty Gourmet Burgers, there's something for everyone. Sweet sweets, delectable shakes, ice-cold draft beer, and unique drinks are also available.

