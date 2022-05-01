Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Oceanside, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Oceanside is a classic Southern California beach town with a distinct laid-back attitude. The city has beautiful beaches, a quaint New England-style port, and delightful bungalow neighborhoods all year. Oceanside may be known for its surf culture, but the iconic Southern California coastal town also provides something for everyone when it comes to drinking and dining. From small-town Mexican restaurants to fast-casual Korean restaurants, and even a spirit distillery, there's something for everyone.

5. Ty's Burger House

Ty's Burger House is a family-friendly eatery just blocks from the beach that serves up a superb burger in a laid-back ambiance. French fries, sweet potato fries, and hand-battered onion rings are all popular sides. Use the calm terrace outback to catch up with friends while enjoying a delectable, hand-crafted dinner.

4. In-N-Out Burger

1961 is the year in which the first Animal Style burger was constructed. Since then, In-N-Out Burger has followed its original version. They mustard-cook the beef patties and add your choice of hand-leafed lettuce and tomato, as well as pickle, additional spread, and grilled onions to make your Animal Style burger.

3. Angelo's Burgers

Do you want tasty food prepared with fresh ingredients at a reasonable price from a wonderful local restaurant? If that's the case, Angelo's Burgers is the place to go. They serve delicious meals that may be eaten anywhere to their customers. Their menu includes a variety of delectable cuisine as well as scratch-made specialties.

2. Copper Kings Burgers

Copper Kings Burgers is a local burger joint that serves some of the city's best burgers. The signature burger "Lamb-borghini" features a Middle Eastern seasoned lamb patty, Israeli salad, lemon vinaigrette, and classic tahini sauce, all served on a Japanese milk bun.

1. Full Metal Burgers

Full Metal Burgers was founded on a passion for food, people, and craft beer from Southern California. The big test came in the summer of 2016 at an auto show. Full Metal Burgers had taken the place of the typical food vendor. FMB is much more than a hip burger joint. The flagship burger is the "Full Metal Burger Classic," which includes melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and raw red onion.