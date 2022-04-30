Honolulu, HI

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naAvk_0fPETBPZ00
Unsplash

5. A Place to Eat

A Place to Eat is a cozy lunch spot in the heart of Honolulu. Its menu changes with each season and features a diverse assortment of ingredients from across the globe. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with a wide range of options for customizing your experience: you can choose from an assortment of dishes based on your taste.

4. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is the place to go for a quick and affordable hit of island cuisine, from the popular Hawaiian plate lunch to an assortment of other Hawaiian, American and Asian dishes. The menu features traditional Hawaiian fare like BBQ chicken or beef cooked in a pan and topped with rice, plus standard American fast food like hamburgers.

3. Henry Loui's Restaurant

At Henry Loui’s, they value the quality of food just as much as the quality of their service. No matter if you’re having a drink or the best suckin’ ribs in the state, the restaurant creates an excellent dining experience for diners from start to finish.

2. Jrs Jamaican Jerk LLC

A truly authentic taste of Jamaica, Jrs Jamaican Jerk LLC is a small, family-owned, and operated restaurant that brings the heat to its low-key, laid-back atmosphere with some of the best authentic Jamaican cuisines you'll find this side of the Caribbean. The restaurant brings its passion for culinary excellence right to your table with delicious dishes like jerk chicken, fried plantains, and jerk shrimp.

1. Rick's Jerk

Rick's Jerk is committed to helping people experience Jamaican food in the best way possible. The chefs use only the finest ingredients and recipes, the quality you can taste with every bite. Their dishes include jerk chicken, chicken curry brown stew chicken as well as many more authentic Caribbean options! That’s not all they do though; Rick's Jerk also provides catering services so your guests will be delighted with our delicious food!

