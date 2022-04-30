Cleveland, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Irie Jamaican Kitchen

Welcome to Irie Jamaican Kitchen, a restaurant in Old Brooklyn that serves dishes with a Caribbean flair. You can find Jerk Chicken and Curry Chicken on the menu as well as other traditional dishes. The chef uses his family's pots from Jamaica to this day! In addition, their Jahpotle bar offers fusion flavors with authentic Jamaican ingredients you're sure to love. Come have lunch at Irie for an unforgettable experience - it'll be worth your time!

4. UJerk Caribbean Eatery

One taste and you will fall in love with this unique blend of spices, which is called jerk. Jerk cooking is a style native to Jamaica that includes dry-rubbing or wet marinated meat with a hot spice mixture known as Jamaican jerk spice. Bringing the Caribbean's flavor directly to your doorstep!

3. Bratenahl Kitchen

For a night of great food, go to Bratenahl Kitchen. This restaurant has delicious and affordable dishes. The portions are large and perfect for sharing. The staff is friendly and the atmosphere is casual and welcoming. You will feel right at home.

2. Pin pin's Kitchen

The food at Pin pin's Kitchen is delicious! It is made with fresh ingredients that come directly from Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. The menu features traditional Jamaican dishes such as jerk chicken, curried goat, and oxtail stew as well as Americanized versions of these dishes

1. Caribbean Delight

Caribbean Delight is a great place to go grab a bite. The jerk chicken is so delicious, that you'll think you're in Jamaica. A favorite dish is the oxtail gravy on top of the jerk, chicken because it is very spicy and the gravy helps cool it down. It is such an amazing combination! They have the best jerk chicken all over the city.

