Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Boswell's Jamaican Grill

At Boswell's Jamaican Grill, you'll find no shortage of meaty options. This is a place for those who are willing to get their hands a little dirty and roll up their sleeves. The restaurant has a no-frills set-up. Their jerk chicken is arguably one of the best in town, especially when paired with a side of rice n' peas. They also offer a selection of other classic Jamaican dishes like curry goat and oxtail, as well as vegetarian options for those who don't meat.

4. 14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant on Oak

If you're in the mood for authentic Jamaican food, you can't go wrong with 14 Parishes. This family-run joint is a favorite among many in the community, so it's best to make reservations if you're going on a weekend. They serve all the staples, from oxtail and curry goat to jerk pork and chicken.

3. Coco Hut Carribean Restaurant

Coco Hut Restaurant cooks up authentic Caribbean dishes with plenty of spice. The atmosphere at his restaurant is casual and relaxed, and the food is delicious. The menu features a wide variety of options: jerk chicken, curried goat, yellow rice, and green. Their portions are also very generous.

2. Jamaican Jerk House

A taste of Jamaica in New Orleans: Jamaican Jerk House is serving up the best of the best! Jamaican Jerk House's menu features dishes from all across the island of Jamaica—from jerk chicken with rice and beans and fried plantains to spiced curried goat and oxtail stew.

1. Johnny's Jamaican Grill

Johnny's Jamaican Grill has a quirky outside atmosphere, with tables set up on an open-air patio that's surrounded by a picket fence. A couple of tables are set up on the sidewalk, too, which gives it the feel of dining in someone's backyard. It's an especially nice environment for eating lunch or dinner with your family. They have a full menu of Jamaican dishes, including jerk chicken and curry goat.