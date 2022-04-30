Tampa, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Tampa, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xD2RT_0fPEMbus00
Unsplash

5. Yah Mon Caribbean Restaurant

Yah Mon Caribbean Restaurant is a cozy restaurant with table and banquette seating serving Caribbean dishes. They serve authentic Caribbean food such as jerk chicken, curry goat, and oxtail, just to name a few. Their food is fresh, tasty, authentic, and nutritious. They also have a wide variety of vegetarian options. The staff is very friendly and helpful if you are unsure of what you would like to order. Come in for takeout or dine in at Yah Mon. You won't be disappointed!

4. Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club

Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club is a casual Jamaican eatery and bar offering both lunch and weekend brunch buffets. The restaurant has a large indoor dining area. It's a great spot for a relaxing meal or to catch some rays while listening to live island music. The jerk chicken and oxtail are both flavorful, and there are vegan options as well. Don't miss out on their live reggae weekends as you enjoy a drink.

3. The Hummingbird Jerk House

The Hummingbird Jerk House is one of the best places to eat in Jamaica. There's nothing better than a plate of their delicious jerk chicken and rice and peas, plus a side of fried plantains—all served with a smile by the friendly staff. The prices are great, too; it's easy to fill up for less than $10. You can't go wrong with any of the items on their menu. Here's the thing about the Hummingbird Jerk House: The staff treats diners like family. They'll care if you have a seat, and they'll remember your name when you come back on your next visit to the restaurant.

2. Island Crew

Island Crew is a Jamaican spot serving up traditional Caribbean eats. The restaurant has a counter-serve set-up—there are no tables, but you can take your food to go. If you're looking for a great deal, this place also has some of the best prices in the neighborhood. The menu consists of classic dishes such as beef patties, jerk chicken, and codfish fritters.

1. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill has been serving delicious food since 1989. It is a family-owned and operated business that serves Jamaican cuisine, including beef patties, jerk chicken, and other authentic dishes. Whether you're looking for beef patties, jerk chicken, or something else entirely, they have a dish that will fill your belly and make your taste buds do a happy dance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20412 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Victorville, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Victorville, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Everything is fresh at Apollo Restaurant! For their burgers, they employ Premium American Cattle Beef, which is a combination of three subprimal cuts of beef ground fresh in house everyday and hand molded for juicy burger perfection. Also available are Belgian-style fries, which are hand-cut potatoes fried golden and coated with Italian sea salt.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in New Haven, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This American favorite is available at Shake Shack in West Hartford, as well as hand-spun frozen custard produced fresh everyday. The shakes and burgers on this restaurant's menu are equally popular. The seasonal special pumpkin shake with pumpkin, marshmallow, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla frozen custard is not to be missed.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
Meridian, ID

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Meridian, Idaho

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Meridian is one of the most rapidly expanding cities in the United States. With theme parks, shopping malls, and a burgeoning culinary scene, this town has evolved into much more than it once was. Meridian is quickly establishing itself as the state's social and cultural hub. Meridian has a lot of distinctive, local eateries, despite not being immediately recognized as a culinary hub.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are so many options for a fantastic burger in Cambridge. Whether you want traditional meat or prefer a high-quality vegan option, this is the city for you. Here are our picks for the best burgers in Cambridge.

Read full story
College Station, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in College Station, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. College Station is a city in Brazos County, Texas, and is best known for housing Texas A&M University. Because the university has a strong emphasis on agriculture, students are referred to as Aggies, and the university and College Station in general are sometimes referred to as Aggieland. Who doesn't want a huge juicy burger loaded in cheese, bacon, pickles, onion rings, or even waffles? College Station has it all! There's one thing we don't have a shortage of, and that's burgers!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy