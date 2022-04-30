Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Tampa, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Yah Mon Caribbean Restaurant

Yah Mon Caribbean Restaurant is a cozy restaurant with table and banquette seating serving Caribbean dishes. They serve authentic Caribbean food such as jerk chicken, curry goat, and oxtail, just to name a few. Their food is fresh, tasty, authentic, and nutritious. They also have a wide variety of vegetarian options. The staff is very friendly and helpful if you are unsure of what you would like to order. Come in for takeout or dine in at Yah Mon. You won't be disappointed!

4. Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club

Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club is a casual Jamaican eatery and bar offering both lunch and weekend brunch buffets. The restaurant has a large indoor dining area. It's a great spot for a relaxing meal or to catch some rays while listening to live island music. The jerk chicken and oxtail are both flavorful, and there are vegan options as well. Don't miss out on their live reggae weekends as you enjoy a drink.

3. The Hummingbird Jerk House

The Hummingbird Jerk House is one of the best places to eat in Jamaica. There's nothing better than a plate of their delicious jerk chicken and rice and peas, plus a side of fried plantains—all served with a smile by the friendly staff. The prices are great, too; it's easy to fill up for less than $10. You can't go wrong with any of the items on their menu. Here's the thing about the Hummingbird Jerk House: The staff treats diners like family. They'll care if you have a seat, and they'll remember your name when you come back on your next visit to the restaurant.

2. Island Crew

Island Crew is a Jamaican spot serving up traditional Caribbean eats. The restaurant has a counter-serve set-up—there are no tables, but you can take your food to go. If you're looking for a great deal, this place also has some of the best prices in the neighborhood. The menu consists of classic dishes such as beef patties, jerk chicken, and codfish fritters.

1. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill has been serving delicious food since 1989. It is a family-owned and operated business that serves Jamaican cuisine, including beef patties, jerk chicken, and other authentic dishes. Whether you're looking for beef patties, jerk chicken, or something else entirely, they have a dish that will fill your belly and make your taste buds do a happy dance.