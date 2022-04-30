Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. 750 Soul Restauran LLC

The restaurant itself is casual yet stylish; there are plenty of tables both inside and outside on the patio. You can also order takeout if you don't want to be seated at one of the tables throughout the dining room, which is decorated with paintings and art by local artists. So if you're looking for a great meal in Wichita, try 750 Soul Restaurant LLC today!

4. The Angry Elephant

The Angry Elephant menu features an eclectic blend of American, Indian, and Thai cuisine, with something for every palate. If you are looking for a country-fried steak or some greens, you'll find that here. Their dishes all feature fresh ingredients and flavors that are out of this world. The restaurant is conveniently located, so it's also in a great location for business lunches or dinners.

3. Sabor Latin Bar & Grille

Sabor is exactly the sort of place you want to bring a group of friends or family members who might not all agree on what they want to eat—and that's not just because of the sheer size of their menu. Their unique proprietary blend is applied to meats, vegetables, and even desserts, giving everything a unique kick of flavor that's hard to resist.

2. Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill's menu showcases some of Jamaica's most notable dishes spice level is high enough to give you a total kick in the mouth, but not so hot that it burns

1. Sorrel Jamaican Food LLC

Sorrel is a Jamaican restaurant that specializes in authentic, flavorful dishes. The menu is large and varied, with everything from jerk chicken to curry goat to brown stewed fish. There are also vegetarian options, such as the delicious veggie patties, which combine cabbage and carrot with a tasty mix of spices. With such a wide selection of dishes, you can't go wrong with anything you order here.