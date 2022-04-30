Bakersfield, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Bakersfield, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Porkchop and Bubba's BBQ

They have a great bar and all of your favorite comfort foods available. From their delightful fried chicken to their delicious pork and beef BBQ, everything you order here is sure to please. The atmosphere is friendly, the drinks are strong and the food is great. I recommend that you give this restaurant a try the next time you're in Bakersfield.

4. Nov's Soul Spot

Nov's Soul Spot is a great place to go if you're looking for tasty, home-cooked food. This restaurant serves up soul food at its finest, with a rotating menu that includes their signature fried chicken, catfish, and other comfort classics. Try the fried catfish—delicious! You'll also enjoy digging into their shrimp with mac and cheese.

3. Coconut Joe's Beach Grill

If you're in the mood for a tropical vacation but you don't have the time or money to get away, Coconut Joe's Beach Grill is the next best thing. The wait staff is as friendly and relaxed as the beach-themed decor, and the food is great. Try out their lovely burgers, or go for the finger-licking fish and chips.

2. Mama Roomba

If you’re looking for a fun, delicious dinner with friends and family, look no further than Mama Roomba. Located at 1814 Eye St, Bakersfield, this restaurant serves up delicious Caribbean tapas in a cozy, colorful space with string lights. The service is friendly and entertaining, and the food is prepared fresh to order.

1. Barrington's Jamaican Kitchen

Barrington's Jamaican Kitchen is an excellent choice if you're craving some spice. The food here is simple but authentic — fried plantains, rice and beans with jerk chicken (or goat), and other traditional island fares.

