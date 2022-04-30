Tulsa, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Tally's Good Food Café

Tally’s Good Food Café serves up delicious, flavorful food in generous portions in a casual and friendly atmosphere. The menu features a mix of traditional American favorites and Italian dishes, along with a few surprising twists. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Tally’s has an extensive collection of tequilas, martinis, and specialty drinks. Tally’s is also known for its warm hospitality and friendly atmosphere.

4. Mangos Cuban Cafe

Mangos Cuban Cafe is a restaurant that has excellent service, and it is so popular. They have some of the best food in Tulsa, and the atmosphere is great, too. The French toast is especially good. You can also get all sorts of other breakfast foods there, including pancakes, waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, or anything else you could think of. The food is always of great quality, they have wonderful service, and their prices are very reasonable.

3. Tropical Restaurant & Bar

Tropical Restaurant & Bar is another great place to visit if you're craving good food. It's a good option for those who want to get their fill of sunshine, even in the dead of winter. Tropical has beach-themed decor and an upbeat atmosphere, complete with tropical party music and bright, vibrant colors in its decorations. The menu includes dishes as varied as arroz con pollo, tacos, and Jamaican jerk chicken. If you're tempted to try them all, they offer a family-style deal that comes with several smaller portions of different foods at a very reasonable price.

2. Ohana Bakery & Restaurant

Ohana Bakery & Restaurant in Tulsa has a lot to offer. Whether you're looking for a satisfying lunch or a cozy spot for date night, Ohana is sure to provide one. The decor is bright and fun, and the atmosphere inside is relaxed and inviting. The menu is expansive and fits many tastes:

1. Sisserou's Caribbean Restaurant & Catering

Sisserou's is a friendly and casual place to get your fill of Caribbean food. This restaurant has great outdoor seating, so it's a perfect place to enjoy the nice weather during the summer. Their menu includes a wide variety of dishes from different regions of the Caribbean—from the Guyanese-style fried chicken to the Trinidadian curry goat, you'll be able to find something to suit your taste buds. It's worth noting that they also have an extensive catering menu for any kind of event.

