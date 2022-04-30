Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Minneapolis, Minnesota

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Guavas Cuban Cafe

Guavas Cuban Cafe is a hidden gem among the restaurants of Minneapolis. This cozy place has a lively, happy atmosphere and offers a full menu of authentic Cuban fare—including sandwiches, fish and meat entrees, and other Latin-inspired dishes. They also have a great selection of wine and beer.

4. Tastie Tymez Island Cuisine

Tastie Tymez Island Cuisine is a hidden gem in the north of Minneapolis. This restaurant offers a unique blend of tropical flavors with the more familiar tastes of the islands. The menu is hearty and full of delicious dishes that you will want to return to again and again. There are many different items on the menu that you can choose from so that you never get bored with eating there. You can also visit their website to see what is currently being served and to see if there are any specials running at the time that you are visiting.

3. Irie Vybz Jamaican Restaurant & Bar LLC

The atmosphere at this island-themed restaurant is one of relaxation. The staff is very friendly and helpful and they make sure that your dining experience is always enjoyable and relaxing. This restaurant has some wonderful food options including seafood, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. They also have vegetarian options as well as children's menus. If you are looking for something a little different than what is commonly found in most restaurants then you will definitely want to check out Irie Vybz.

2. Harry Singh's Original Caribbean Restaurant

Harry Singh's is a cozy, colorful diner that serves up homestyle Caribbean cooking. the food is fresh and flavorful. The ingredients are imported from the islands, so you know that you're getting authentic food. Try the jerk chicken or roti, and wash it down with a glass of tropical juice.

1. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Rum Bar

There's something about the aroma of jerk spice that makes you feel like you're on vacation. If a Caribbean getaway simply isn't in the cards for you, though, there's a Minneapolis restaurant that can help transport your taste buds to Jamaica: Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Rum Bar.