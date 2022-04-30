Oakland, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Oakland, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. CAÑA Cuban Parlor & Cafe

A modern Cuban cafe featuring an extensive menu of tropical cocktails and creative, shareable plates with a West Coast twist. With a relaxed, airy atmosphere, CAÑA is a great place to catch up with friends or take a casual dinner date. They also offer live music on select nights and brunch with bottomless mimosas on Sundays.

4. Miss Ollie's

Miss Ollie's offers a delightful Cuban experience that you'll want to share with everyone. The interior is warm and inviting, and the staff is always friendly. The food is authentic and delicious, with plenty of options to please every taste—although it's hard to go wrong with anything on the menu. Make sure to try their house-made macaroni and cheese, both of which are excellent.

3. Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant

The food is always fresh and delicious. The service is fantastic, there are so many options to choose from, and the prices are very reasonable. The service is quick and friendly. The portions are good for the price.

2. Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

The Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant is a popular destination for Oakland residents in search of some authentic Caribbean cuisine. It’s located on Foothill Blvd Suite and serves up classic Jamaican dishes like oxtail stew, jerk chicken, and goat curry. The atmosphere is laid back and relaxed, making it the perfect spot to enjoy classic Jamaican dishes with delicious cocktails.

1. Kingston 11 Cuisine

If you love Caribbean food and are craving Jamaican food then Kingston 11 Cuisine is the place to go. The restaurant has a nice and clean atmosphere with great service. They offer a good selection of Caribbean dishes including jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail, and vegan options. Their jerk chicken and rice & peas are amazing!

