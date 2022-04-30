Miami, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Miami, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUZxb_0fPE2xYD00
Unsplash

5. Manjay Restaurant

Manjay Restaurant is known for its delicious food and excellent service. The Caribbean-inspired menu features classic dishes with a modern touch such as the chicken bites. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like the Jamaican Curry Goat, which includes vegan roti with curry sauce.

4. Palatino Jamaican Restaurant

The ambiance at Palatino is cozy, with rich colors and plenty of natural light from the large windows. The staff are welcoming and attentive without being overly obtrusive; they're there when needed but not hovering over you. The dishes are served quickly, but at a pace that allows time for thorough enjoyment.

3. B & M Market

Come for the food, stay for the vibrant atmosphere. B & M Market has served as a mainstay in the Miami restaurant scene for a while now, and nothing about this authentic Jamaican restaurant disappoints. With its welcoming, fun-loving staff, a plethora of homemade Indian dishes, and an eclectic crowd that stretches across generations and backgrounds, B & M Market is one of those rare eateries that doesn't just offer great food—it also offers a great experience.

2. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Naomi’s Garden Restaurant and Lounge is a great venue for the food enthusiast to try something new. At Naomi’s you will find the freshest seafood and ingredients in a casual yet upscale atmosphere. Their menu features a wide variety of Caribbean-inspired dishes. You will find several favorite dishes here.

1. Clive's Cafe

Clive's Cafe is a Jamaican-style restaurant tucked away in a residential neighborhood. It is easy to miss, but those who find it are treated to a bounty of delicious dishes bursting with flavor. The menu is centered around traditional jerk-spiced meats accompanied by sides like rice and beans, plantains, or steamed vegetables. Clive's prides itself on using authentic ingredients and traditional cooking methods to produce each dish, so you can be sure that what you eat there will be as close as you can get to eating in Jamaica without actually going there.

