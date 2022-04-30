Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Bahama Breeze

The restaurant is known for its classic Jamaican “burgers,” jerk chicken, and in-house brewed beer. They also offer homemade plantains, Jamaican jerk chicken wings, and a variety of Jamaican dishes prepared with fresh ingredients.

4. Jerrrk Time Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant

If you're in the mood for a hearty, spicy meal, Jamaican Jerk is the place for you. Their menu is full of authentic Jamaican dishes: jerk chicken, curry goat, stewed peas, and fried plantains. The smell of their spices permeates the air and sets your mouth watering even before you sit down to eat! Their signature jerk seasoning is fragrant and flavorful, without being too hot or spicy. It's a treat to find this kind of food here in Virginia Beach.

3. Degrill Jamaican Restaurant

Degrill Jamaican Restaurant is a popular choice among Virginia Beach locals, who rave about the restaurant's authentic menu. The food is spot on, and the ambiance is both casual and fun. The servers are friendly and helpful when it comes to explaining the menu, but they're also quick to take note of any dietary issues you might have. If you're in the mood for some great jerk chicken or pork, this is the place to be.

2. Montego Island Grill

Montego Island Grill is a Jamaican-themed restaurant that serves up a wide variety of Jamaican dishes as well as American fare. All food is prepared fresh daily, and the menu includes appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, burgers, seafood and meat entrees, and desserts. Appetizers include spicy jerk wings and coconut shrimp bites. Entrees include jerk chicken pasta and ackee and saltfish.

1. Carib Shack

Carib Shack is a casual to-go-style restaurant specializing in Caribbean cuisine. This place is the real deal. Whether you're looking for a taste of the islands or just some good food, Carib Shack is the place to be. Their jerk chicken is so good it makes your head spin, and they also serve up some killer oxtail stew, rice and peas, fried plantains, ginger beer, and more!