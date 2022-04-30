Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Long Beach, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The Blue Hole Restaurant Belizean Caribbean Cuisine

The Blue Hole Restaurant is a hidden gem that serves up some of the best Caribbean food in town. They have an extensive menu full of delicious dishes and drinks, including plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options to choose from. The atmosphere is both friendly and relaxed, with a warm and welcoming staff that makes you feel at home no matter what time of day you go.

4. Caribbean Juice & Mexican Food

This restaurant is a little bit of everything, with an emphasis on Caribbean food. The extensive menu is broken down by region and includes typical dishes from each area, as well as some regional specialties. Their smoothies are the best in the city.

3. Island Raggae Kitchen

Island Raggae Kitchen is the place to go if you want to taste the best Caribbean food in Long Beach. They are bringing together the best flavors from Jamaica and other islands of the Caribbean. This eatery is a must-visit for those who want to try new delicious dishes. The owners have created a very welcoming environment for their customers and the staff is always very friendly and attentive.

2. Honduras' Kitchen

The food here is unique enough to draw people from outside of Long Beach, but because it is so good, it makes sense to drive over to try it out. If you are looking for an authentic Jamaican experience with quality food made from fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers' markets, this is the place to go.

1. Grilled Fraiche

If you're in the mood for a hearty, spicy meal, Grilled Fraiche is the place for you. Their menu is full of authentic Jamaican dishes: jerk chicken, curry goat, stewed peas, and fried plantains. The smell of their spices permeates the air and sets your mouth watering even before you sit down to eat! Their signature jerk seasoning is fragrant and flavorful, without being too hot or spicy. It's a treat to find this kind of food here in Long Beach—you won't be disappointed if you choose Grilled Fraiche as your lunch or dinner destination.