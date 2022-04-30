Omaha, NE

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. The hunger block

If you're on a mission to find the very best restaurants in Omaha, Latino Legacy Restaurant is a great place to start. With its elegant decor and sophisticated, yet warm ambiance, this restaurant has it all. It's a great place for the whole family. The food is excellent and the service is great.

4. Aallspice Jamaican Grill

Allspice Jamaican Grill is a great neighborhood spot in Omaha. You'll find this restaurant in the heart of the city, nestled among other local businesses. The food is delicious, and the service is friendly and efficient. The best part? If you're not a meat-eater, they have plenty of vegetarian options to choose from—and they're just as tasty, if not tastier than the meat dishes!

3. Caribbean Delights

Caribbean Delights is a relaxed eatery with an extensive menu of Jamaican and other Caribbean food as well as a dance floor for live music. The interior is bright and cheerful, with colorful murals on the walls and an open kitchen where you can watch your meal being prepared. They have a wide selection of dishes featuring jerk chicken, pork chops, and ribs, as well as sandwiches and fish specials. The portions are large, so come hungry.

2. Stur 22 Caribbean & African Kitchen

This place is like a lush tropical paradise, where the people are friendly and the food is tasty. The atmosphere is a breath of fresh air for those who are new to Omaha, and it's also a great place for native Omahans to get away from the cold and wind. The food here is a fusion of Jamaican and American cuisine, with dishes that are influenced by both cultures. It has a great selection of seafood dishes, including a top-notch shrimp scampi sautéed in garlic butter and served with rice. If you're looking for something more filling, try the jerk chicken or pork chops, which are marinated overnight and then grilled to perfection.

1. Rhythmz Lounge

It's not often that you see a Jamaican restaurant in Nebraska, but Rhythmz Lounge is a welcome sight. They serve up traditional island favorites like jerk chicken, fried plantains, and brown stew chicken. The interior is cozy and inviting, and the service is warm and friendly. This is a true hidden gem that's worth checking out!

