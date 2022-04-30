Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Taste of Tropical

The best jerk chicken in Atlanta is served by the fine folks at Taste of Tropical. This very casual restaurant, and it's open for lunch and dinner every single day. Aside from the jerk chicken, other popular items on the menu include curry goat and oxtails.

What sets this place apart from many other Caribbean restaurants is that you can order your food with a side of white rice and beans, which is what makes it so filling. The prices are reasonable as well, so you can fill up without breaking the bank.

4. Jamrock Jerk Center

This cozy restaurant is a great place for authentic Caribbean dining and offers delicious food at reasonable prices. The menu is filled with traditional Jamaican food such as jerk chicken, Escovitch fish, curried goat, ackee and saltfish, and more.

3. Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro

Marguerite's Jerk Bistro is a great place to go for Caribbean food in Atlanta. With a variety of ribs, chicken, and fried fish dishes, you won't be disappointed with the menu here. Try the curry goat if you like lamb. Marguerite's has a selection of milder dishes as well. The atmosphere is lively and welcoming, with very friendly staff and delicious drinks to go along with your meal. If you're looking for authentic Jamaican cuisine, this small bistro is definitely one to check out.

2. Dat Fire Jerk Chicken

Dat Fire Jerk Chicken is a Jamaican restaurant in Atlanta that's known for its hot and spicy jerk chicken, which has been rated as the best in the city by many foodie websites. The establishment also offers other classic Caribbean dishes like goat curry and oxtails, as well as a selection of sides including plantains, rice and peas, and just about any kind of salad you can imagine. While the restaurant doesn't have much of a dining space, the atmosphere is warm and friendly, with servers who are happy to talk to you while they take your order at the counter.

1. Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant

This location is a great spot to stop by for breakfast or lunch on your way to work. The cuisine is authentic, the prices are excellent, and the staff is friendly and attentive. They just have that perfect combination of tender meat and flavorful sauce. The portions are generous, too, so there's always plenty to share with friends or family. There's a lot of variety on the menu—it's also a great place for curry goat. The staff is professional, and the overall vibe of the restaurant is cheerful and welcoming.