Atlanta, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNSlG_0fPDtBGq00
Unsplash

5. Taste of Tropical

The best jerk chicken in Atlanta is served by the fine folks at Taste of Tropical. This very casual restaurant, and it's open for lunch and dinner every single day. Aside from the jerk chicken, other popular items on the menu include curry goat and oxtails.

What sets this place apart from many other Caribbean restaurants is that you can order your food with a side of white rice and beans, which is what makes it so filling. The prices are reasonable as well, so you can fill up without breaking the bank.

4. Jamrock Jerk Center

This cozy restaurant is a great place for authentic Caribbean dining and offers delicious food at reasonable prices. The menu is filled with traditional Jamaican food such as jerk chicken, Escovitch fish, curried goat, ackee and saltfish, and more.

3. Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro

Marguerite's Jerk Bistro is a great place to go for Caribbean food in Atlanta. With a variety of ribs, chicken, and fried fish dishes, you won't be disappointed with the menu here. Try the curry goat if you like lamb. Marguerite's has a selection of milder dishes as well. The atmosphere is lively and welcoming, with very friendly staff and delicious drinks to go along with your meal. If you're looking for authentic Jamaican cuisine, this small bistro is definitely one to check out.

2. Dat Fire Jerk Chicken

Dat Fire Jerk Chicken is a Jamaican restaurant in Atlanta that's known for its hot and spicy jerk chicken, which has been rated as the best in the city by many foodie websites. The establishment also offers other classic Caribbean dishes like goat curry and oxtails, as well as a selection of sides including plantains, rice and peas, and just about any kind of salad you can imagine. While the restaurant doesn't have much of a dining space, the atmosphere is warm and friendly, with servers who are happy to talk to you while they take your order at the counter.

1. Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant

This location is a great spot to stop by for breakfast or lunch on your way to work. The cuisine is authentic, the prices are excellent, and the staff is friendly and attentive. They just have that perfect combination of tender meat and flavorful sauce. The portions are generous, too, so there's always plenty to share with friends or family. There's a lot of variety on the menu—it's also a great place for curry goat. The staff is professional, and the overall vibe of the restaurant is cheerful and welcoming.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
20412 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Norman, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Norman, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Garage Burgers & Beer is a traditional local American restaurant in Norman that serves some interesting burgers worth trying. Order the "Classic cheeseburger" with tater tots for a nice and interesting lunch experience. The flavor on the burger, as well as the tots, is fantastic.

Read full story
New Haven, CT

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in New Haven, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This American favorite is available at Shake Shack in West Hartford, as well as hand-spun frozen custard produced fresh everyday. The shakes and burgers on this restaurant's menu are equally popular. The seasonal special pumpkin shake with pumpkin, marshmallow, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla frozen custard is not to be missed.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Westminster, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Westminster, CO has a lot to offer, particularly for those who enjoy spending time outside. The city's Butterfly Pavilion, which houses over 1,500 free-flying butterflies, including some from Australia, is one of the city's greatest attractions. The city's burgeoning central district is home to a diverse range of eateries catering to all interests.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are so many options for a fantastic burger in Cambridge. Whether you want traditional meat or prefer a high-quality vegan option, this is the city for you. Here are our picks for the best burgers in Cambridge.

Read full story
Clovis, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Clovis, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clovis is a city in the state of California, located in Fresno County. Clovis, often known as the 'Gateway to the Sierras,' is located at the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, near Yosemite National Park, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Park. Cycling, hiking, and jogging on the various trials that encircle Clovis are just a few of the outdoor activities available. The region is packed with fantastic foods, ranging from popular dining chains to locally owned food trucks.

Read full story
College Station, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in College Station, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. College Station is a city in Brazos County, Texas, and is best known for housing Texas A&M University. Because the university has a strong emphasis on agriculture, students are referred to as Aggies, and the university and College Station in general are sometimes referred to as Aggieland. Who doesn't want a huge juicy burger loaded in cheese, bacon, pickles, onion rings, or even waffles? College Station has it all! There's one thing we don't have a shortage of, and that's burgers!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy