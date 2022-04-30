Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Sankofa Cafe & Bar

If authentic Jamaican food is what you're looking for, this is the place to go. Sankofa Cafe & Bar serves up tasty dishes at a good price. Their Jerk Chicken and their Oxtail are both highly recommended. The atmosphere is cozy and welcoming, and the service is great. It's a little out of the way, but it's worth a visit if you want to try something new and enjoy an authentic Jamaican experience!

4. Wah Gwan

If you love a good curry, this is the place for you! There are several varieties to choose from: chicken curry; goat curry; lamb curry; vegetable curry; shrimp curry; red snapper curry—you name it, they've got it. If seafood isn't your thing (or if there's a shortage at any given moment), some of our other favorites are the pork chops with peas & rice

3. Reggae Kitchen

The restaurant features an eclectic menu of Caribbean, African, and Latin-inspired dishes with a strong emphasis on fresh ingredients. This place has a relaxed, yet comfortable atmosphere that is perfect for a date night or just hanging out with friends over drinks. The service is excellent, and the food is delicious

2. Taste Island Grill

When you enter Taste Island Grill, you know you're in for a treat. The warm colors and lively music set the mood before you even get to the food. This is a restaurant that knows how to create an atmosphere of celebration—a fact that's underscored by their tropical drinks and food. The menu is extensive, with everything from Jamaican jerk chicken to goat curry.

1. Island Spice

The menu at this Jamaican restaurant will take you on a culinary tour of the best dishes in Jamaica. Then there’s the staff who will make your dining experience very authentic with their friendliness and all the rest. If you are looking for a nice place to have some great food and drinks, then visit this establishment.