Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Top Shelf Caribbean

If you’re looking for some authentic Jamaican food to bring the excitement of your vacation home, look no further than Top Shelf Caribbean in Montego Bay. This restaurant serves up traditional favorites like jerk chicken and curry goat, as well as unique twists on standards like their appetizer.

The menu at Top Shelf is varied and will appeal to both picky eaters and those looking for something new.

4. Café Connection - Caribbean

Excellent staff, great prices, and good service. Great atmosphere and the location is perfect. Good parking too! And the hours are also good - a good variety of tasty dishes every day. The quality is very high, along with the value for money on a great menu that includes a wide selection of healthy options, you will see what we mean when you visit Cafe Connection. The fresh decor gives this place a modern feel and we like to think it has been designed specifically for your entertainment needs!

3. Célestin's Restaurant

Célestin's is a popular Jamaican restaurant with a unique spin on Jamaican cuisine. To start, they serve classic Jamaican dishes but focus on preparing them as flavorful and authentic as possible. Inspired by the island itself, you'll be sure to enjoy our succulent jerk chicken and fresh catch of the day when dining at Célestin's Restaurant in Richmond. In fact, no two meals are the same! The restaurant always takes advantage of the freshest ingredients available to us in order to ensure that those visiting will experience a new taste with every meal.

2. Dubplate Kitchen & Jamaican Cuisine

Dubplate Kitchen & Jamaican Cuisine is part of a growing trend of restaurants in Jamaica that focus on Jamaican foods prepared with the utmost care.

1. Big Upps Jamaican Caribbean Grocery Store

Whether you want fish or jerk chicken, this restaurant will satisfy your taste for Jamaican foods. It also provides popular drinks like sorrel and tamarind juice.

While this restaurant is not as big as other places in Jamaica, it offers a wide selection of Jamaican food. The restaurant has a good reputation for its tasty food and quick service.