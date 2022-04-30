Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Frankies Restaurant and Catering

Frankies Restaurant and Catering serves some of the best Jamaican food in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They offer a delicious buffet featuring Jamaican staples such as curry chicken, jerk chicken, pork, rice, peas, etc. Their restaurant has been around for over a decade and has refined its menu to provide only the highest quality foods.

4. Island Jam

Enjoy authentic Jamaican cuisine? Are you looking for the best and freshest Jamaican restaurant in Milwaukee, WI? Well, look no further; Island Jam has it all. Their employees are some of the most knowledgeable and friendly in the business, their restaurant is spacious and clean, and their menu is jam-packed with great-tasting food! Their menu offers everything from appetizers to entrees to sandwiches, desserts, etc. If you have never tried Island Jam, you need to stop in today!

3. Jewels Caribbean Bar, Restaurant, & Lounge

Jewels Caribbean offers an authentic taste of Jamaica in an inviting atmosphere. With a fun and lively bar, great drinks, and flavorful food. If you're looking for some of the best Jamaican food, beer, and music in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Jewels Caribbean is the place!

2. Mobay Cafe

Mobay Cafe's unique menus have the most authentic, mouth-watering dishes ready to be eaten by the locals and tourists. They preserve Jamaica's culture in each dish allowing customers and anyone interested in Caribbean food an authentic experience of eating what they would find in Jamaica.

1. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Bringing the finest wine and steakhouse cuisine to the Milwaukee area, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is an upscale dining experience in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. This exciting restaurant offers fine steaks, fresh seafood, and premium wines to accompany its outstanding food.