Top 4 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

4. Caribbean Cafe

Caribbean Cafe prides itself on serving American and Jamaican fusion cuisine. Whether it be fresh seafood from the sea, scrumptious meats from the grill, or magnificent desserts packed with rich Jamaican flavors, Caribbean Cafe delivers a culinary experience that you won't find anywhere else. This spot is famous for its succulent oxtails and sweet jerk chicken. They also offer traditional Haitian sides which are well seasoned. Visit the restaurant and see for yourself today!

3. Open Caribbean Kitchen

Open Caribbean Kitchen offers the flavors of Jamaica through sustainable products and ingredients that are locally grown whenever possible. They specialize in Caribbean classics like jerk chicken, cracked conch and curried goat, small island greens, as well as traditional American dishes like cheeseburgers and fried catfish. Let Open Caribbean Kitchen bring you an island feel decades after you left. Their food is authentic and always fresh.

2. Roof Top Grill

This cool spot is located at 708 Louis Coleman Jr Dr Louisville, KY 40211. If you want to enjoy a breathtaking view with your choice of food and drinks, then the Roof Top Grill is the place for you. They serve different kinds of cheese dip, appetizers, chicken wings, and Jamaican dishes such as curry goat, curry chicken, rice, and peas. The rooftop grill knows how to make your mouth water.

1. Jamaican Jerk Center

Dine out with Jamaican Jerk Center's specials to enjoy the great taste of Caribbean food. They provide authentic Caribbean food and top-quality service in Louisville, KY. Their ginger beer is a must-try from their menu. Although it's just a small space, the food will leave you yearning for more. Their staff are friendly and always willing to help you pick a meal.