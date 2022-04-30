Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Memphis, Tennessee

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jamaican Queen Food Truck

You can't beat the Jamaican Queen's authenticity. This food truck is a hidden gem. If you're hungry for the best Jamaican food in Memphis, you have come to the right place. It's a classic creole experience, with rich dishes and fantastic recipes. The menu is packed with authentic delights like Curry chicken, Jerk chicken, Jerk pork, Oxtail, Red snapper soup and Much more. If you can't decide what to get, get the Jamaica sampler platter.

With its friendly atmosphere, renowned gourmet menu, and plenty of specials, this establishment will have you coming back for more.

4. Gullys Grill FoodTruck

The spicy, grilled jerk chicken and tasty yam bake are top favorites at Gullys Grill. At first glance, it seems like a typical food spot, but wait until you see the seating area on wheels- the colorful interior is impossible to miss! A menu of Jamaican dishes made from scratch on the spot is always housed inside, and it's pretty easy to get your hands on either if you know what to ask for.

3. Curry n Jerk

Curry n Jerk is a Jamaican restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee. It has an upbeat atmosphere, a family-friendly environment, and delicious portions. Choose from curry goat, curry chicken, curry shrimp, fried dumplings, jerk chicken & more!

2. Island Paradise Takeout

If you love authentic Jamaican cuisine, Island Paradise Takeout is your place. This local restaurant features delicious dishes such as ackee and salt fish, pork fried rice, and dried beef. With a low-key atmosphere and a friendly staff, guests will enjoy their visit.

1. Evelyn & Olive

Evelyn & Olive is a relaxing Caribbean-inspired oasis that serves mouthwatering treats inspired by traditional Jamaican comfort food. The restaurant offers a warm, communal setting where friends and neighbors socialize over delectable seafood dishes, goat curry, and jerk chicken.

