Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Yumvillage

It's always nice to have a good spot for getting your favorite Jamaican cuisine around here, but as we all know, sometimes you need to stray a bit from the norm and try something different than what you would typically find around here. This is precisely the type of scenario where Yumvillage comes into play.

4. Topey's Kitchen

Topey's is known for its plantains and curried goat. If you are unsure what those are, don't worry because Topey's menu has quite a variety of dishes that even the most inexperienced traveler can navigate. Not only does Topey's make it easy for diners to find their way around the authentic Jamaican menu, but they are also knowledgeable about each dish and its ingredients so that no one is ever left guessing what they're eating.

3. Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant

This Island-themed Jamaican restaurant features an authentic menu that includes jerk chicken and seafood and seafood stew, curry shrimp, tasty conch fritters, and more. With delicious dishes from around the globe, plus a selection of rum-based drinks like the classic Planter's Punch and an Island Fishbowl to share with friends, the Island Spice is a fun place to spend the evening.

2. Caribbean Citchen

For authentic Jamaican food in the heart of Detroit, Caribbean Citchen is the place to go. They have an enormous menu of island-inspired dishes, so it's impossible not to find something you'll love. It's excellent for a make-your-own dish or just try something from their delicious daily specials.

1. The Jamaican Pot

The Jamaican Pot takes you to the sunny shores of Jamaica with bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and tropical drinks. Fusing island culture with flavors from around the world, The Jamaican Pot provides a setting where guests can catch up with friends or even make new ones among its friendly staff.