Las Vegas, NV

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen

Jammyland displays the true spirit of Jamaican culture. The environment is clean, with intense air conditioning and calming yellow lighting. The food is authentic, with a higher-end twist on local favorites---such as jerk chicken and pork chops marinated in lime juice and patties.

4. House of Dutch Pot Las Vegas

When it comes to authentic Jamaican food, House of Dutch Pot in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the place to be. The restaurant serves such a wide selection of dishes that it would be difficult to find anything better in the entire city. This place has it all, from delicious seafood dishes and succulent barbecue ribs to savory stews and delicious desserts.

3. Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has the best Caribbean food in Las Vegas. The restaurant is fun & casual dining for everyone. They feature authentic Jamaican recipes and offer a wide variety of dishes straight from the islands!

2. Jamaican Vybz bar and grill

Culture is at the heart of Jamaican Vybz. An atmosphere of refined eccentricity, artistic expression, and island-inspired musicianship provides an authentic taste of reggae for all guests–without leaving the US. The décor is an homage to Jamaica's rich history and cultural diversity. Still, one of the most notable aspects of our restaurant is the sense of community you feel the moment you step in. Jamaican Vybz brings together the best of the Caribbean with a dash of Las Vegas.

1. Paradise Place Jamaican Cuisine

Are you looking for an excellent place to eat in Las Vegas? Caribbean food has the unique ability to warm you to your core. Don’t let this gem get away. Perfect for when you don’t want to cook but still want something delicious. Paradise Place Jamaican Cuisine both looks and tastes as marvelous as its name!

