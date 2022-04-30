Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Portland, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Jamaica house 1

Jamaica House is the Island's most popular home-style Jamaican interpretation. It serves exotic Caribbean dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere. Situated in the heart of Portland, Jamaica House has become an instant favorite for authentic Jamaican dishes and homemade desserts that appeal to various tastes. From the fresh fruit juices and single malt scotches to the delightful selections of tropical spices, Jamaica House provides that distinctive Island feel.

4. FiMi Kingston

This place has a highly authentic menu with delicious Caribbean food. If you are looking to try some new flavors and want a little taste of Jamaica, this is the spot to go. You will be thrilled from the jerk chicken and beef patties to their curried goat.

3. Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine

Yaad Style is a local favorite serving traditional Jamaican entrees, from spicy jerk chicken to goat curry. Always a favorite with customers is their callaloo soup and carrot juice. Other popular dishes include coconut shrimp, ackee and saltfish, oxtail, fried plantains, and spam. YaadStyle is also well-known for its friendly staff and relaxed atmosphere.

2. Love Belizean

Love Belizean is not your average restaurant; it is an experience. Surrounded by Caribbean vibes, both familiar and new food, and a view of the beautiful city, Love Belizean is every reason to make your reservations now. The food tastes like home served with a side of paradise. They use quality ingredients and allow clients to order on the go and serve them great meals.

1. Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine

You can always spot Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine from the aroma of buttery jerk chicken and other island specialties wafting out onto the street. Homestyle cooking with some set-in-stone Jamaican dishes and some daily specials that vary with what's fresh.