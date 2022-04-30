Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. Flames

Flames casual Jamaican restaurant offers diners extraordinary taste, complete with an affordable price tag. Flames will become your destination for unforgettable Jamaican cuisine, from the popular jerk fish and jerk chicken dishes to other ethnic specialties. With three locations, each offers a unique style of preparing dishes. They also offer catering services and the orders can be tailor-made to suit a client's preferences depending on the event.

4. Raphael's Restaurant

Kick back and fill up at Raphael's Restaurant, which welcomes diners with live music, a menu of spicy Jamaican dishes, and a casual vibe. The restaurant's Jamaican cuisine includes our take on classic Jamaican dishes. Their traditional breakfast is nutritious and is served with yam, dumplings, or bananas.

3. Only One Jamaican Restaurant

Come enjoy some of the finest Jamaican cuisines Boston has to offer! Located in the heart of downtown, Only One Jamaican Restaurant offers tall tables, reggae beats in the background, and spirited service from the moment you arrive until you leave.

2. Island Style

The Jamaican restaurant, Island Style, is a perfect spot for your next lunch or dinner visit. Popular menu oxtail and jerk chicken combo, homemade sauces, mouth-watering Jerk Pork Ribs, etc. Soccer matches are shown on a large screen TV with an authentic Jamaican feel.

1. Jamaica Mi Hungry

Jamaica Mi Hungry is arguably the most authentic Jamaican restaurant in Boston. You will find flavorful dishes like oxtails, curried goat, and jerk chicken next to items dominantly Americanized like the fish items including the sandwich or BBQ pork ribs. A cozy setting with a friendly staff that almost always calls you by name, Jamaica Mi Hungry is a customer favorite. Their ingredients are fresh and dining there feels like sitting in your grandmother's kitchen in Jamaica.