Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in El Paso, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

5. I-Land Vybz Jamaican Restaurant

When you are in the mood for some authentic Jamaican cuisine, head over to I-Land Vybz Jamaican Restaurant, serving authentic Caribbean favorites like jerk chicken and curry goat. You're sure to have a delicious time at this El Paso destination.

4. Taste of the Virgin Islands

The Taste of the Virgin Islands brings over a taste of the islands to El Paso, Texas, with a wide range of spicy cooking, such as Curry goat, Spicy Chicken, and stewed conch. We also have delicious Caribbean-style entrees like the Jerk chicken or Oxtail. Bring a bit of the island back to your city.

3. 787 Restaurant & Bar

Come for the food. Stay for the view at 787 Restaurant & Bar in El Paso, Texas. Inspired by the shared history and culture with Jamaica, their menu provides a flavorful array of dishes from breakfast all day till the last call. With a wide-ranging scenic view of the city from nearly every seat, the bright and inviting atmosphere is wonderful for an after-work drink and banquet-style family gatherings.

2. El Coqui Restaurant

Come and enjoy the vibrant Cumbia and Reggae beats at El Coqui Bar, Salsa, Bachata, and Reggaeton on the dance floor while you experience the best Jamaican cuisine. The restaurant is located at 5810 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas. They serve dishes like pollo guisado, and bistec encebollado.

1. Cassava

This place is worth the trip. The smells of Jamaican food will fill your nose as you near this hidden treasure. Cassava offers a full bar, and the food served is some of the most flavorful and aromatic in El Paso. They have the best Puerto Rican dishes in town. The restaurant also offers services such as outside catering and baking custom cakes.