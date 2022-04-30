Oklahoma City, OK

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9ULg_0fPD1sFC00
Unsplash

When looking for authentic Jamaican food, look no further than these top 5 restaurants in Oklahoma City.

5. City Jerk Grill

City Jerk is the place to go for something different. If you have not experienced Jamaican food before, City Jerk will be a revelation. Take a journey through tastes culled from Goat Curry, Jamaican Patties, and Island Stew. This menu has something for everyone. Whether you dine-in or carry out, bring your family and friends along to enjoy it too!

4. Carican Flavors

Carican Flavors are rich, luxuriant, and unforgettable. They are handcrafted with the finest ingredients. The possibilities are endless with the ability to produce both freeze-dried and frozen varieties. Whether you are looking for freshness, convenience, or an exciting new taste, Caricans flavors have something for everyone!

3. Edies Grill: Sub-Saharan Cuisine

The menu features an array of authentic Jamaican specialties and curries made with the freshest ingredients. Their goal is to provide diners with a comfortable atmosphere where they can take a moment from their busy lives and relax after a long day of work.

2. Florence's Restaurant

For an authentic Jamaican experience in Oklahoma City, you'll want to come to Florence's Restaurant. The restaurant offers the best jerk chicken and oxtail stew in town. To give you a taste of the tropics, they offer fish plates, curry goat, and curry shrimp that will please any palate.

1. The Press

Experience authentic Jamaican flavor that you can't find anywhere else. Press has the most extensive rum collection in Oklahoma City and live reggae artists, making it the premier destination on the Plaza. Treat your taste buds to our famous jerk chicken, oxtail, and black pork delicacies wrapped in a banana leaf. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options and appetizers, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and authentic tropical drinks.

