This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you want to eat like a true Jamaican, then check out this list of the top 5 most popular Jamaican restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee.

5. Island Vibes

Enjoy the spirit of the Caribbean when you enter this inviting eatery. With colorful island décor and warm lighting, your order will be served to you with a friendly greeting and Island Vibes. From the island jerk chicken to the succulent seafood platter Island Vibes has it all. If you're feeling a bit adventurous, try the Jamaican-style patties. It's truly an experience!

4. Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine

Kool Runnings Jamaican is a neighborhood gem that serves customers delicious island-inspired cuisine. The restaurant offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a dining experience filled with the warmth and hospitality of Jamaica. The restaurant is committed to providing an authentic Jamaican dining experience while maintaining high quality, cleanliness, and service standards. Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine aims to provide the best local Jamaican food and fantastic customer service in a warm, relaxed atmosphere.

3. Riddim n Spice

Good food and great music. From Jerk Chicken to curry goat to fresh seafood, you will love the flavors packed into every bite at Riddim n Spice.

2. The Pepper Pott

When you walk into Pepper Pot, you are instantly transported to Jamaica. On a blazing hot Nashville day, the Jamaican breeze makes the restaurant feel cool, breezy, and relaxed. The menu is Caribbean inspired and delicious, with dishes ranging from jerk chicken to cod with Jamaican curry sauce

1. Jamaicaway Restaurant and Catering

If you're searching for some of the top Jamaican restaurants in Nashville, be sure to stop by Jamaicaway Restaurant and Catering. The tropical ambiance will have you daydreaming about your next Caribbean adventure in no time. Don't miss out on tasting the Jerk Chicken, Curry Goat, and Oxtails!