Washington, DC

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Washington, DC

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Here is a list of some yummy Jamaican restaurants in Washington DC that you should visit:

5. Sandovan Restaurant & Lounge

The food at Sandovan Restaurant & Lounge is very delicious, and it is also very affordable. They offer many different meals, such as jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail stew, and much more. You will be able to find something on the menu that you like to eat or drink while you are here. The service at Sandovan Restaurant & Lounge is excellent, too, because they have a lot of friendly staff members that make sure all the customers are happy before leaving the restaurant.

4. Jam Doung Style

Jam Doung Style Jam Dung Style is a traditional Jamaican food restaurant located in Washington DC. The restaurant welcomes everyone to enjoy its delicious food and other services like catering and delivery. Their menu includes jerk chicken, oxtail, curried goat, jerk pork, coco bread, ackee, and saltfish.

3. Jamerica Restaurant and Bar

Jamerica Restaurant and Bar is a family-run Jamaican restaurant in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. In addition to delicious traditional Jamaican food, Jamerica offers live music several nights a week and is an excellent spot for entertainment. Patrons rave about the oxtail, jerk chicken, and curried shrimp served at Jamerica.

2. Andrene's

Andrene's is a small but cozy spot that serves authentic Jamaican cuisine in the town. A local favorite for its tasty food and friendly staff, Andrene's is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Popular items include the jerk chicken, beef patties, and curried goat with rice.

1. Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille serves the best in jerk chicken, curry goat, and other authentic Jamaican meals. Owned by a true Jamaican native, Tortuga's menu features many of the island's most popular dishes. The restaurant is located in the Chinatown area of Washington, DC, and offers an extensive catering menu, perfect for private events and parties.

