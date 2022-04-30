Denver, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

If you are looking for some Jamaican food in Denver, Colorado, we have some suggestions for you!

5. Jamaican Grille

If you love spicy food, then this is the place for you! All their dishes have the right amount of spice to give them that authentic Caribbean flavor without making your mouth burn too much. They have some milder options for those who don't like it too hot, though, like their fried chicken which comes with either white rice and cabbage or rice and peas.

4. Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill

Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill is a small restaurant that serves some of the most flavor-packed dishes. The menu includes jerk pork, brown stew chicken, ackee and codfish, and more. Top it off with some coconut bread pudding for dessert. Head to Reggae Pot Jamaican Grill for a great experience.

3. Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant Cafe & Bar

Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant Cafe & Bar serves classic Jamaican dishes in Aurora, Colorado. Their menu features tropical flavors with curry goat, curry shrimp, and jerk chicken breast dishes. They also have vegetarian options like callaloo stewed greens with sautéed vegetables and kidney beans or stewed vegetables with lentils and rice.

2. Bang Up To The Elephant!

Bang Up To The Elephant! brings Caribbean cuisine to Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood. They offer island-inspired dishes like jerk chicken quesadillas and Jamaican patties. Try their rum cake for an authentic Jamaican juice bar treat such as a hibiscus orange drink for dessert.

1. Cuba Cuba cafe & bar

Cuba Cuba is a family-owned restaurant that was established in 2001. Their menu features traditional Cuban dishes, like ropa vieja, shredded beef with rice and beans, or picadillo, ground beef, and vegetables over rice. The entrees are served with fried plantains and rice and beans.

