Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Seattle, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

5. Taste of the Caribbean

At Taste of the Caribbean, they give you a taste of the many islands that make up the Caribbean. You'll be delightfully surprised by the options at this restaurant, which include dishes from Cuba, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico. This restaurant is a favorite for its convenient hours and location, excellent customer service, and delicious food.

4. Jerk Shack

Jerk Shack prides itself on serving authentic Jamaican food to customers in Seattle for affordable prices. You can't go wrong with ordering any of their jerk dishes, but you might also want to try their oxtails or callaloo soup. This restaurant has the perfect ambiance for a date night or an evening out with friends.

3. Lil Red Takeout & Catering

Lil Red Takeout & Catering is a charming little place with tasty food and good customer service. Lil Red is conveniently located near the airport and hotels in downtown Seattle for those who travel to Seattle often. They offer great breakfast specials and entrees like ackee, saltfish, and oxtail stew. Other than the small seating area, everything about this place is great!

2. Pam's Kitchen

Pam Jacob opened the first Pam’s kitchen in 2006. The restaurant has really evolved and Pam's Kitchen has earned rave reviews for its tasty Caribbean fare, including jerk chicken and oxtails with sides like fried plantains, cabbage salad, callaloo, and sorrel rum punch.

1. Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack offers an impressive array of Caribbean cuisine, including Jamaican favorites like curry goat and jerk chicken, served with sides like rice and beans and fried plantains. They use only the freshest ingredients all combined with love and passion. Island Soul also uses local ingredients to give you the best. They also customize their menu to suit the clients' orders.