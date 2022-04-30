Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in San Francisco, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews .

Unsplash

5. Flavas Jamaican Grill

Flavas Jamaican Grill is the place to go for authentic Jamaican food on the west coast. Their menu of Caribbean cuisine is delicious and diverse, offering everything from vegan favorites to jerk chicken to curried goat. Their desserts are inspired, too — don't miss the rum cake!

4. Cha Cha Cha

For a tasting tour of the island, Cha Cha Cha's tapas-style menu is just the ticket. The flavors at this vibrant, family-friendly restaurant are as lively as the decor and ambiance. With over 20 different dishes on offer at any given time, you can mix and match your favorite tastes for a memorable meal.

3. Hard Knox Cafe

Hard Knox Cafe is a soul food restaurant that serves comfort foods like fried chicken, macaroni, and cheese. It also serves traditional Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken and oxtails. They allow indoor dining and are open from Monday-Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays. Its main purpose is to serve its customers’ appetites and souls.

2. Chao Pescao

Chao Pescao's fun and funky vibe make it one of San Francisco's most popular restaurants, especially among young professionals looking for a place where they can enjoy good times with friends in a lively atmosphere. The Latin fusion fare here is delicious. The restaurant serves a variety of both Cuban and Puerto Rican-inspired dishes like mofongo en salsa verde, arroz con pollo, ropa vieja, and masitas de puerco fritas.

1. Kingston 11 Cuisine

Kingston 11 Cuisine is a popular place to get authentic Jamaican food in San Francisco. The restaurant has fresh ingredients from local sources and a lively atmosphere. The restaurant’s mission is to provide the best blends of Jamaican and California cuisines in San Francisco, California. They are well known for their great relationships and services throughout the community.